LA NBA All-Star game 2026: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead fan voting

Los Angeles is just weeks away from hosting the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend.

The main event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the LA Clippers, with the LA Convention Center serving as a venue for other fan events.

What we know:

The NBA released a list of players who have received the most fan votes as of Tuesday, Jan. 6, with LA Lakers star Luka Dončić leading the pack in the West, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the frontrunner in the East.

See the list of the top 20 players who have earned the most fan votes as of Jan. 6 below.

Western Conference

Luka Dončić Nikola Jokić Stephen Curry Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Victor Wembanyama Anthony Edwards Deni Avdija LeBron James Kevin Durant Alperen Şengün Austin Reaves James Harden Kawhi Leonard Anthony Davis Jamal Murray Cooper Flagg Devin Booker Lauri Markkanen Jimmy Butler III Stephon Castle

Eastern Conference

Giannis Antekoumpo Jalen Brunson Tyrese Maxey Cade Cunningham Donovan Mitchell Jaylen Brown Karl-Anthony Towns Jalen Johnson Michael Porter Jr. Pascal Siakam Brandon Ingram LaMelo Ball OG Anunoby Scottie Barnes Mikal Bridges Josh Hart Joel Embiid Norman Powell Josh Giddy Franz Wagner

NBA All-Star weekend will give fans the chance to see some of the most popular athletes in the league from Feb. 12–15. In addition to hoops, other events will also highlight the league’s connection to art, fashion, music and technology.

For the marquee event, the All-Star game, 24 players (12 from each conference) are selected. They are selected by fans, current players and a media panel.

Five players from each conference selected as starters are chosen by the fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%).

The All-Star reserves are selected by the league’s head coaches.

New format for 2026

The NBA will roll out a new format this year in hopes of keeping things interesting and competitive. The Association will introduce a new U.S. vs. World format, encompassing two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players.

If 16 U.S. players and eight international players aren’t selected, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will pick additional All-Stars.

What's next:

Fan voting will end on Wednesday, Jan. 14, and the starters for the All-Star game will be revealed on Monday, Jan. 19.