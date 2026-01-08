Expand / Collapse search

LA NBA All-Star game 2026: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead fan voting

By
Published  January 8, 2026 10:21am PST
NBA
FOX 11
The Brief

    • Los Angeles and the LA Clippers will host the 2026 NBA All-Star game on Feb. 15.
    • The main event will be held at Inglewood's Intuit Dome, with the LA Convention Center in downtown hosting other events.
    • LA Lakers star, Luka Doncic, has earned the most fan votes as of Jan. 6.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles is just weeks away from hosting the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend. 

The main event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the LA Clippers, with the LA Convention Center serving as a venue for other fan events. 

What we know:

The NBA released a list of players who have received the most fan votes as of Tuesday, Jan. 6, with LA Lakers star Luka Dončić leading the pack in the West, and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the frontrunner in the East. 

See the list of the top 20 players who have earned the most fan votes as of Jan. 6 below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Western Conference

  1. Luka Dončić
  2. Nikola Jokić
  3. Stephen Curry
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  5. Victor Wembanyama
  6. Anthony Edwards
  7. Deni Avdija
  8. LeBron James
  9. Kevin Durant
  10. Alperen Şengün
  11. Austin Reaves
  12. James Harden
  13. Kawhi Leonard
  14. Anthony Davis
  15. Jamal Murray
  16. Cooper Flagg
  17. Devin Booker
  18. Lauri Markkanen
  19. Jimmy Butler III
  20. Stephon Castle

Eastern Conference

  1. Giannis Antekoumpo
  2. Jalen Brunson
  3. Tyrese Maxey
  4. Cade Cunningham
  5. Donovan Mitchell
  6. Jaylen Brown
  7. Karl-Anthony Towns
  8. Jalen Johnson
  9. Michael Porter Jr.
  10. Pascal Siakam
  11. Brandon Ingram
  12. LaMelo Ball
  13. OG Anunoby
  14. Scottie Barnes
  15. Mikal Bridges
  16. Josh Hart
  17. Joel Embiid
  18. Norman Powell
  19. Josh Giddy
  20. Franz Wagner

Dig deeper:

NBA All-Star weekend will give fans the chance to see some of the most popular athletes in the league from Feb. 12–15. In addition to hoops, other events will also highlight the league’s connection to art, fashion, music and technology. 

For the marquee event, the All-Star game, 24 players (12 from each conference) are selected. They are selected by fans, current players and a media panel. 

Five players from each conference selected as starters are chosen by the fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%).

The All-Star reserves are selected by the league’s head coaches. 

New format for 2026

The NBA will roll out a new format this year in hopes of keeping things interesting and competitive. The Association will introduce a new U.S. vs. World format, encompassing two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players. 

If 16 U.S. players and eight international players aren’t selected, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will pick additional All-Stars.

What's next:

Fan voting will end on Wednesday, Jan. 14, and the starters for the All-Star game will be revealed on Monday, Jan. 19. 

