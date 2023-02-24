Small tornado touches down in La Mirada
LA MIRADA, Calif. - Not only were parts of Southern California under a rare Blizzard Warning, but one neighborhood got hit by a tornado.
A fast-moving thunderstorm rolled through a La Mirada neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and produced a very small tornado.
Winds were blowing an estimated 60 mph at the time of the twister.
Damage was limited to some trees and no injuries were reported.
Los Angeles County remains under a Flood Advisory through Saturday at 4 a.m. and Wind Advisory through Sunday at 4 a.m.