'Brady Bunch' house in LA reportedly burglarized

Police are at the "Brady Bunch" house in Los Angeles investigating a possible burglary Tuesday.

Officers with the LAPD's North Hollywood division responded to a call reporting a "loud noise" and possible break-in at the home located at 11222 Dilling Street in the North Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

SkyFOX images from the scene show multiple law enforcement officers entering and exiting the home.

It's unclear if any arrests were made, or if anyone was home at the time of the possible break-in.

Last year, the home hit the market for $5.5 million after undergoing a full renovation by some of the original sitcom cast members, courtesy of HGTV. It sold on Sept. 11 for $3.2 million, according to property listing records.

In 2018, HGTV purchased the home for $3.5 million. With the help of the actors who played the Brady kids on the hit show, they were able to turn the inside of the home into an exact replica of the television set.

The North Hollywood home gained an additional 2,000 sq. feet, including a second story, which cost $1.9 million.

The six Brady siblings , Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Maureen McCormick (Marcia) Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) were present during the series to make the famous house look familiar to fans of "The Brady Bunch."

FOX Business contributed to this report.





