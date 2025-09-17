Crimes surge on LA Metro following policy change, data shows

A recent decision by LA Metro to pause its tap-to-exit policy has coincided with a sharp increase in crime rates across its stations. The policy, which aimed to curb crime and drug use, was halted due to safety concerns raised by the fire officials.

This change has led to a significant rise in criminal activity, particularly at Union Station and North Hollywood Station.

What we know:

The tap-to-exit policy was introduced about a year ago as a measure to reduce crime and drug use on Metro trains.

However, the fire officials raised concerns about the potential danger in emergency situations, such as fires, where passengers might be delayed in exiting due to the need to tap out. Consequently, the policy was paused, leading to a notable increase in crime rates. Recent statistics indicate a 116% rise in crime at Union Station and a 67% increase at North Hollywood Station.

What they're saying:

Passengers had mixed feelings when asked about how safe they feel using the services.

"There have been situations where, like, I've seen some little characters on the train station and I want to get away from them, you know?" one passenger said.

Another passenger said it really comes down to timing. "I usually ride early mornings. I try not to be out as late because I have been on the train late at night and it was some activity going on on the trains," they said.

Why you should care:

The increase in crime rates affects the safety and security of its passengers, particularly during nighttime travel. Many commuters rely on the Metro for daily transportation, and the rise in crime could impact their sense of safety and willingness to use public transit.

What's next:

Officials are considering reinstating the tap-to-exit policy to address the surge in crime.