18-year-old charged in attempted robbery, sexual assault of woman on LA Metro bus

An 18-year-old has been charged with attempting to rob and sexually assault a woman at knifepoint on a Metro bus in Los Angeles, LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Friday.

What we know:

The incident happened on April 12 around 9:52 p.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Edgar Javier Zepeda is charged with forcible oral copulation, attempted first-degree robbery of a transit passenger, and sexual battery. The charges include allegations of using a deadly weapon, a knife, during the offenses.

Zepeda was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, with bail set at $1.15 million.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the attack, stating, "The brutal attack of a woman on public transportation — where she should have felt safe — is both deplorable and unacceptable."

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

If convicted, Zepeda faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life plus four years and six months in state prison and must register as a sex offender for life.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the LAPD at 323-390-2976. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.