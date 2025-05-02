18-year-old charged in attempted robbery, sexual assault of woman on LA Metro bus
LOS ANGELES - An 18-year-old has been charged with attempting to rob and sexually assault a woman at knifepoint on a Metro bus in Los Angeles, LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Friday.
What we know:
The incident happened on April 12 around 9:52 p.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Edgar Javier Zepeda is charged with forcible oral copulation, attempted first-degree robbery of a transit passenger, and sexual battery. The charges include allegations of using a deadly weapon, a knife, during the offenses.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect sought in sexual assault of woman on MTA bus in Los Feliz
Zepeda was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, with bail set at $1.15 million.
What they're saying:
District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the attack, stating, "The brutal attack of a woman on public transportation — where she should have felt safe — is both deplorable and unacceptable."
What's next:
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.
If convicted, Zepeda faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life plus four years and six months in state prison and must register as a sex offender for life.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the LAPD at 323-390-2976. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department and the office Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.