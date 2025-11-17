LA Metro brings back tap-to-exit program at two stations

The Brief LA Metro is reintroducing the tap-to-exit program at North Hollywood and Union stations to ensure fare payment and enhance rider safety. New ceiling-to-floor paddle-style fare gates have been installed to prevent fare evasion and improve access control. Metro encourages riders to have their fare cards ready for a smoother and safer transit experience.



Starting Monday, Metro's TAP-to-Exit program returns at the North Hollywood Station and Union Station.

The agency says its also expanding the program to Pomona North station as well.

What we know:

Riders will need to tap or scan their fare card to enter and exit the stations, with the agency explaining the program is meant to improve safety and cleanliness for riders.

Additionally, new ceiling-to-floor paddle-style fare gates have been installed. These gates are designed to prevent fare evasion by making it impossible to hop over them. They also incorporate technology to prevent piggybacking, ensuring that each rider taps their card individually.

In addition to the North Hollywood and Union stations, the Tap-to-exit program has been ongoing at the downtown Santa Monica station.

What they're saying:

"Every station that we have implemented this at, we've actually seen substantial drops in reported security issues, vandalism issues have all really gone down," said Stephen Tu, Metro's Deputy Executive Officer of Station Experience. "We've also seen an improvement on our valid paid entries."

Metro says the TAP-to-Exit was paused at North Hollywood and Union Stations last spring to allow the agency to resolve a technical issue.

The TAP-to-Exit is now paired with recently installed taller fare gates at the North Hollywood and Pomona North stations.

What's next:

All this week, Metro is reminding riders to have their TAP cards, physical or digital, ready to go when entering and exiting.

