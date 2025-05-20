LA Mayor Karen Bass issues executive order to keep jobs in Hollywood

The Brief Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive order that supports keeping entertainment jobs in the city. The mayor supports Gov. Gavin Newsom's $750M annual tax credit to film and TV production companies that shoot in the Golden State. A recent FOX 11 report profiled several people in the entertainment industry who are struggling to make ends meet.



On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a new executive order which aims to support jobs in the entertainment industry.

Challenging times in Hollywood

What we know:

Times are challenging in Hollywood as more production companies have sought filming locations outside Tinseltown.

FOX 11’s Gina Silva recently reported that film and TV productions have hit historic lows in Los Angeles and thousands of workers are struggling to make ends meet.

To address this, Mayor Bass issued an executive order that she said will lower costs, streamline the process for on-location filming, and increase shooting at iconic locations across the city including the Griffith Observatory, the Central Library and Port of LA.

What they're saying:

"The City is taking bold action to support our legacy industry," said Mayor Bass in a press release. "Keeping entertainment production in LA means keeping good-paying jobs in LA,, and that’s what we are fighting for. I am taking action alongside Councilmember Adrin Nazarian to make sure LA is always the best place for film and TV production while we continue to champion making California’s production tax credit more powerful. Hard working people across Los Angeles are counting on us."

"If we want Los Angeles to remain the capital of the global entertainment industry, we need to Keep Hollywood Home," stated Nazarian.

Nazarian is behind a motion that would streamline the film permitting process.

Dig deeper:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $750 million annual tax credit to keep jobs in LA and across California in order to be able to compete with other states and countries.

Bass has been a supporter of the proposal as the entertainment industry has been a cornerstone of the city’s economy.

