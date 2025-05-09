LA City Council backs 2 bills to support film industry

The Los Angeles City Council has approved two resolutions supporting state legislation aimed at modernizing California's Film and Television Tax Credit program.

These efforts are part of broader initiatives to revitalize the declining film industry in Southern California, which has faced challenges from foreign competition and recent economic impacts.

What we know:

The City Council voted 10-0 in favor of resolutions supporting AB 1128 and SB 360, which will be considered by the Legislature later this month.

These bills are designed to enhance the state's film tax credit program, which has generated $26 billion in economic activity and saved nearly 200,000 jobs since 2009.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump orders 100% tariff on foreign films

The proposed legislation seeks to expand tax incentives and streamline permitting processes to keep film production in California.

The backstory:

Southern California's film industry has been recovering from COVID-19 impacts, strikes, and wildfires.

Councilman Adrin Nazarian introduced the resolutions, emphasizing the need to compete with foreign jurisdictions offering better incentives.

Previous efforts to expand the tax credit program have faced challenges, but current proposals aim to address these issues and boost local production.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Make America Film Again': Newsom proposes working with Trump on $7.5B Hollywood tax credit

By the numbers:

FilmLA reported a 22.4% decline in on-location filming in Greater Los Angeles in the first quarter of the year.

Senate Bill 630 proposes a 35% tax credit for productions within 30 miles of Los Angeles, while AB 1138 aims to eliminate restrictive requirements for sound stage use.

Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed expanding the tax credit program to $750 million or more annually.

What's next:

The state bills will be reviewed by the Legislature, and if passed, could significantly impact the film industry's recovery and growth in California.

Industry leaders and officials are advocating for these measures to ensure the state's competitiveness in the global market.