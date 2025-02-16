LA Mayor Bass admits Ghana trip before wildfires was a mistake

The Brief LA Mayor Karen Bass admits her trip to Ghana before the wildfires was a mistake. Bass returned to LA the day after the fires erupted. The mayor said her mission now was to regain the public's confidence.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is addressing her trip to Africa during January's deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

"Yeah, absolutely, there is no question about that," Bass told local media when asked directly if the trip was a mistake.

The backstory:

Bass was heavily criticized for being out of the country when the fires broke out Jan. 7. She was in Ghana as part of a four-member U.S. delegation sent by President Joe Biden to attend the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as that nation's president.

Bass returned to Los Angeles the day after the fires erupted, but City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, acting as mayor, had to sign the proclamation of a local emergency issued by Bass.

At the airport, she was confronted by media with a barrage of questions.

"Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent while their homes were burning? And do you regret cutting the fire department budget by millions of dollars, madam mayor?"

Bass remained silent and looked to the floor as she was peppered with more questions.

"Have you absolutely nothing to say to the citizens today?"

"No apology for them [Los Angeles residents]? Do you think you should have been visiting Ghana while this was unfolding back home?"

Bass did not comment.

What they're saying:

Many Los Angeles residents criticized the mayor on social media, with some saying she should resign from her position. Democrat Bass was elected to office in 2022.

A Change.org petition demanding the resignation of Bass garnered thousands of signatures.

Calls for Mayor Bass’ resignation intensified after Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said budget cuts hindered the department’s wildfire response.

Then President-elect Donald Trump’s foreign policy advisor Richard Grenell criticized Bass on X for being "in Africa while our city is literally burning to the ground."

Meanwhile, tech billionaire Elon Musk also called Bass "utterly incompetent," sharing a FOX 11 video featuring Rick Caruso, who ran for mayor in 2022. Caruso pointed out Bass’s absence and compared the Pacific Palisades to a "third-world country."

Despite criticism, California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked Bass for her leadership.

"Thank you to Mayor Bass who was on the phone immediately this morning, making sure even in absentia that she’s here organizing everything she can to make sure we’re successful as well," he said.

What's next:

The mayor said her mission now was to regain the public's confidence.

"I have to demonstrate that every day by showing what we're doing, what is working, what are the challenges, and to bring Los Angeles forward," she said.

Meanwhile, recovery and rebuilding efforts continue in those communities impacted by the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

Bass announced last week that Phase II of the debris removal is underway and started months ahead of schedule.