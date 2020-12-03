LA Kings royalty Stacia, Luc Robitaille share Christmas with emancipated foster youth

Christmas comes alive for a group of former foster youth thanks to Los Angeles Kings royalty, Stacia and Luc Robitaille.

You know Luc as the President of the LA Kings hockey team and icon with his statue outside of Staples Center. Together, he and his wife Stacia are a force for at-risk kids and emancipated foster youth.

They co-founded Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit. Emancipated foster youth are a population often overlooked when it comes to gifts and toy drives. Stacia and Luc not only host benefits for such youth, but they are also so personally involved that they open up their home to their Echoes family and consider them family!

They even claim one young man as their son!

At Christmas, you'll find Stacia hosting an Echoes of Hope Christmas party at their home ensuring these young adults get a gift or gift card but more importantly, ensuring they enjoy camaraderie and holiday togetherness.

With coronavirus restrictions ever-changing, this year she had planned to have just a few people over at a time instead of a grand party. With restrictions tightening we'll see how even that plays out of them.

With just weeks before Christmas, they are holding an online toy drive for children and collecting gift cards for former foster youth. You can click here to contact them about their wish list and donate.

As the driving force behind Echoes of Hope, we recognize Stacia Robitaille (and Luc) among our Fox 11 Holiday Heroes.

