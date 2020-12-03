Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 8:53 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
4
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area

LA Kings royalty Stacia, Luc Robitaille share Christmas with emancipated foster youth

By
Published 
Holidays
FOX 11

LA Kings royalty Stacia, Luc Robitaille share Christmas with emancipated foster youth

Christmas comes alive for a group of former foster youth thanks to LA Kings royalty, Stacia and Luc Robitaille.

LOS ANGELES - Christmas comes alive for a group of former foster youth thanks to Los Angeles Kings royalty, Stacia and Luc Robitaille.

You know Luc as the President of the LA Kings hockey team and icon with his statue outside of Staples Center. Together, he and his wife Stacia are a force for at-risk kids and emancipated foster youth.

They co-founded Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit. Emancipated foster youth are a population often overlooked when it comes to gifts and toy drives. Stacia and Luc not only host benefits for such youth, but they are also so personally involved that they open up their home to their Echoes family and consider them family!

They even claim one young man as their son! 

At Christmas, you'll find Stacia hosting an Echoes of Hope Christmas party at their home ensuring these young adults get a gift or gift card but more importantly, ensuring they enjoy camaraderie and holiday togetherness. 

With coronavirus restrictions ever-changing, this year she had planned to have just a few people over at a time instead of a grand party. With restrictions tightening we'll see how even that plays out of them. 

With just weeks before Christmas, they are holding an online toy drive for children and collecting gift cards for former foster youth. You can click here to contact them about their wish list and donate.

As the driving force behind Echoes of Hope, we recognize Stacia Robitaille (and Luc) among our Fox 11 Holiday Heroes.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.