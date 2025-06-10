LA ICE protests, Day 5: Trump orders thousands of military members to SoCal

Law enforcement geared up for a fifth day of unrest as protests continue over immigration raids across Southern California.

Tensions between the National Guard, federal law enforcement, protesters and traveling agitators with no ties to immigration advocacy remain high as the region is at the center of the fifth day of anti-ICE demonstrations.

Protests against ICE have extended from Los Angeles County to Orange County after it was revealed federal agents staged a raid in Santa Ana on Monday.

Over the course of the five tense days, cars have burned down, smoke bombs have been kicked around and pepper bullets have been fired off in multiple directions across downtown Los Angeles, Paramount, Westlake and Santa Ana.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

5:30 a.m.: 700 members of the U.S. Marines stationed in 29 Palms were set to arrive in Los Angeles, in additonal to another 2,000 National Guard troops. Authorities said the Marines will assist the National Guard and will focus on crowd control and de-escalation tactics.

Big picture view:

The recent raids come in the wake of President Donald Trump's nationwide push for mass deportations.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.