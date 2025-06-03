LA General Medical Center seeks help identifying patient

article

The Brief Authorities are seeking public help to identify a male patient hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center. The man, approximately 30 years old, has been at the hospital since May 21. He is described as 5'9" tall, 159 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, and was found "near the Los Angeles area."



What we know:

What we don't know:

The exact location where the man was found is not specified.

The circumstances leading to his hospitalization are not detailed.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they can help identify this man is urged to contact the L.A. County Department of Health Services at 323-409-5253.