LA General Medical Center seeks help identifying patient
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles General Medical Center is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male patient who has been hospitalized since May 21.
What we know:
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public's help to identify a male patient.
The unidentified man has been hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center since May 21, 2025.
He is described as approximately 30 years old.
His physical description includes being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 159 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
The man was found "near the Los Angeles area."
What we don't know:
The exact location where the man was found is not specified.
The circumstances leading to his hospitalization are not detailed.
What you can do:
Anyone who believes they can help identify this man is urged to contact the L.A. County Department of Health Services at 323-409-5253.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work.