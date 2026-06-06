LA County gang member on parole sentenced for Ventura County fentanyl sales

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The Brief Ronald Jelaniwarren Joseph of Woodland Hills was sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to Ventura County residents. Joseph was arrested during an undercover sting in 2024, which led to the seizure of a handgun and over 1,000 illicit M-30 pills from his apartment. Authorities have not disclosed the specific social media platforms Joseph utilized or the exact number of local residents who purchased the lethal pills.



A Woodland Hills felon has been sentenced to seven years in state prison following an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The 26-year-old previously pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts, including selling and transporting controlled substances and unlawful firearm possession.

What we know:

Ronald Jelaniwarren Joseph was sentenced on May 27, officials said.

This follows his January 12 guilty plea to two felony counts of selling and transporting fentanyl and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Joseph also admitted to several special allegations, including the involvement of a large quantity of contraband, being armed with a weapon, and a prior strike offense.

The investigation, spearheaded by the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units (VC FOCUS), revealed that Joseph used social media to advertise illicit fentanyl pills to an established customer base in Ventura County.

A documented gang member from Los Angeles County on active parole, Joseph was arrested in Newbury Park while trying to sell someone narcotics.

A search warrant executed at his Woodland Hills apartment uncovered a handgun and more than 1,000 counterfeit "M-30" Oxycodone pills, officials said.

What we don't know:

While officials confirmed Joseph used social media to market the drugs, they have not publicly specified which platforms were used to target buyers.

It also remains unknown exactly how many Ventura County residents purchased pills from Joseph, or if any specific local overdose cases have been directly tied to the supply seized from his operation.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney Audry Nafziger, who is prosecuting the case as a member of VC FOCUS and the Major Crimes Narcotics Unit, emphasized the high stakes of these law enforcement operations.

"This case is an example of the important work being done by VC FOCUS and our law enforcement partners to keep fentanyl out of Ventura County," Nafziger said. "Every seizure of these deadly counterfeit pills has the potential to save lives."

What's next:

Joseph will transfer to a California state prison facility to serve out his seven-year sentence.