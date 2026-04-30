6 plead guilty in violent 2025 LA freeway riot against CHP officers

The Brief Three California men pleaded guilty on Wednesday to their roles in a violent 2025 riot where fireworks and debris were hurled at CHP officers trapped under a Los Angeles freeway. A total of six defendants have now entered guilty pleas for the June 8 attack, which resulted in a patrol vehicle being set ablaze during anti-immigration enforcement protests. Sentencing is scheduled for the coming months; one defendant faces up to 20 years in federal prison while others face maximum terms ranging from one to five years.



Federal prosecutors have secured six guilty pleas following a violent confrontation on a downtown Los Angeles freeway overpass that left law enforcement officers trapped under a rain of fire and debris.

What we know:

On June 8, 2025, a protest against U.S. immigration law enforcement escalated into a riot at the Main Street overpass on the 101 Freeway.

Defendants Adam Charles Palermo, Ismael Vega, and Yachua Mauricio Flores admitted to lighting fireworks and debris on fire and dropping them onto a CHP vehicle near trapped officers.

Other defendants, including Balton Montion, Junior Roldan, and Ronald Alexis Coreas, admitted to throwing rocks at officers attempting to clear the area.

What we don't know:

While six men have pleaded guilty this week, the specific sentencing dates for each individual have not yet been finalized by the court beyond the "coming months" timeframe.

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It also remains unclear if federal investigators are seeking additional suspects involved in the larger "assemblage" described in court documents.

What they're saying:

According to federal court documents, the scene was classified as a "civil disorder" involving immediate danger to persons and property.

Prosecutors detailed how the defendants "knowingly picked up debris—including cardboard and vegetation—and fireworks, lighting them on fire" while aiming for officers and their vehicles.

What's next:

Palermo faces the most severe penalty with a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Most other defendants remain free on bond pending their hearings, while Hernandez, Jr. is expected in court this coming Monday to enter his plea.