Jury acquits CSU Channel Islands professor in federal assault case linked to cannabis farm ICE raid

The Brief CSU Channel Islands professor Jonathan Caravello was acquitted Thursday of federal assault charges following a 2025 immigration raid protest. The jury rejected claims that Caravello threw a tear gas canister at federal agents, deliberating for only two hours before reaching a not-guilty verdict. This marks another high-profile loss for federal prosecutors in cases involving alleged assaults on officers during anti-immigration enforcement demonstrations.



A federal jury in Los Angeles has acquitted Jonathan Caravello, a math and philosophy professor at California State University, Channel Islands, of assaulting a federal officer.

Caravello had been accused of throwing a tear gas canister at Border Patrol agents during a chaotic protest against an immigration raid last summer in Ventura County.

What we know:

The incident occurred on July 10, 2025, during a massive Homeland Security and Border Patrol raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo.

Prosecutors alleged that Caravello picked up a deployed tear gas canister and threw it "overhand" at agents as protesters attempted to block law enforcement vehicles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CSUCI professor accused of throwing tear gas canister at federal authorities during ICE raid

However, Caravello’s defense and supporters maintained he was acting to assist a fellow protester in a wheelchair who had a canister stuck beneath his seat.

The jury returned the not-guilty verdict after just two hours of deliberation on Thursday.

What they're saying:

"After a thorough investigation by the court, John was cleared of any wrongdoing. The jury's decision underscores John's right to peacefully protest and speak out against the cruelty and inhumanity this administration has shown toward immigrants," the California Faculty Association said in a statement.

What's next:

Following the acquittal, Caravello is cleared of the charge that carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The California Faculty Association has signaled its continued support for Caravello, and a victory rally took place Friday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not yet commented on the verdict or whether it will change its approach to similar pending cases involving anti-immigration protests.