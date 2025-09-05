Major freeway closures set to snarl weekend traffic across Southern California

If you plan to drive on the 405 Freeway this weekend, you may want to look for other options as multiple road and lane closures will be in effect for a portion of the Sepulveda Pass.

Starting Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. traffic will be reduced to just three lanes in both directions over the Sepulveda Pass in the West LA area. The extended weekend lane reductions will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

During the construction, multiple offramps will be off limits.

Similar to the weekend closure that occurred before, Sepulveda Blvd, an alternative to the 405, will remain open but expect delays and backups.

Additional road closures

Across LA County, several other busy roads and highways will also be closed this weekend.

Topanga, from Mulholland to Happy Trails will be closed for restripping.

The Southbound 605 in Whittier will also see lanes reduced all weekend from Washington to Telegraph for repaving. That's another busy stretch of freeway, used by more than 400,000 vehicles a day.

The Northbound 710 in Bell Gardens, from Firestone to Florence will be closed for bridge repairs. That's not just lane reductions, it may mean a full closure for at least eight hours on Sunday.

The Eastbound 10 in Rosemead, from San Gabriel Blvd to Rosemead, will be down to three lanes all weekend.

The 5 at Castaic, both directions between Lakes Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway will be closed.

All these are part of long-term projects, so there will be more weekend closures to come.

If it makes you feel better, repaving these roads will hopefully mean less potholes along them, once the rainy season begins.