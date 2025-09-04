405 Freeway delays back this weekend with ramp, lane closures in Sepulveda Pass, West LA

The Brief Los Angeles drivers face another weekend of traffic delays as the 405 Freeway undergoes a construction project. The northbound and southbound sides of the freeway will be reduced to three lanes between Santa Monica and Sunset boulevards from September 5 through September 8. A portion of the $143 million pavement improvement project is expected to continue through 2028 with closures scheduled every other weekend.



Another round of nightmare 405 Freeway traffic kicks off this upcoming weekend for those looking to go in and out of Los Angeles' westside neighborhoods and the Sepulveda Pass.

What to Expect:

Starting Friday, September 5 at 10 p.m. and through 5 a.m. Monday, September 8, the 405 Freeway north will be reduced to three lanes between Santa Monica Boulevard near Westwood and Sawtelle and Sunset Boulevard. The Santa Monica Boulevard freeway entrance/exit and the Wilshire Boulevard freeway entrance/exit will all be closed over the weekend.

During that same window, 405 Freeway south will also be reduced to three lanes between Sunset Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard. Along that stretch, the Wilshire Boulevard freeway entrance/exit and Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane freeway entrances/exits will all be closed.

The City News Service released a list of alternate routes drivers can take:

Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound 405: Travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard and north on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to northbound 405 at Moraga Drive

Sunset Boulevard to southbound 405: Travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, west on Santa Monica Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound 405.

What's next:

These scheduled delays will happen every other week, which first began the weekend of Aug. 22 to 25, and is expected to continue through 2028, officials said. The next round of delays is scheduled to return the weekend of Sept. 15 to 18.

The backstory:

The delays are part of the $143 million project to improve the pavement of the freeway roads.