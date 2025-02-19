Bass' relationship with LAFD, county supervisor strained by wildfire response

During her first sit-down TV interview with FOX 11 following the LA wildfires, Mayor Karen Bass said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley did not call to warn her about the weather and high fire risk prior to her leaving the country.

Bass said Crowley and the department didn't take the "normal preparations" for this kind of wind event. Bass told FOX 11 that no advance warnings were given to her prior to leaving for Ghana.

Fire department responds

What they're saying:

The fire department responded to the mayor's allegation by releasing a statement that read, "The LAFD followed our standard preparation procedures for the predicted extreme fire weather on January 7th. Additionally, public notifications and media advisories were made while the LAFD coordinated with other city departments and elected officials. We also utilize both traditional and social media, including a notification through Notify L.A. on X on January 6th, 2025. ‘LAFD Extreme Fire Danger with dangerous winds in L.A. mountains, foothills and valleys. Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.’ in which the local elected officials are included on the distribution list."

The mayor's own X account put out an information warning on January 6, despite the mayor leaving several days before.

The backstory:

Bass was heavily criticized for being out of the country when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Jan. 7. She was in Ghana as part of a four-member U.S. delegation sent by President Joe Biden to attend the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as that nation's president.

Bass returned to Los Angeles the day after the fires erupted, but City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, acting as mayor, had to sign the proclamation of a local emergency issued by Bass.

Text messages express frustration

In addition to the strained relationship between the mayor and the fire department, new text messages obtained by the LA Times suggest tension between Bass and LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Horvath, who represents the Pacific Palisades, has been leading the county's wildfire recovery effort. Two weeks after the wildfire started, Horvath texted Mayor Bass expressing frustration with a splintered response from the city and county.

The text message read, "You asked us to lay off the daily pressers. We did. We asked you to join us for this announcement tomorrow. No response. Now we hear you're doing one without us today when we are in lead role at your dept's request. Doesn't feel very ‘locked arms’ to me."

During a press briefing Feb. 19, Horvath said she discussed the text messages with the mayor and agreered the situation could have been handled better. She said they are focused on moving forward and making sure residents are being helped in the recovery process.

FOX 11 reached out to the mayor's office for a response to the text messages, but have yet to hear back.