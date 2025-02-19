Expand / Collapse search

Bass' relationship with LAFD, county supervisor strained by wildfire response

By
Published  February 19, 2025 8:13pm PST
Wildfires
FOX 11

LA wildfires: Controversy over Bass' relationship with county supervisor and LAFD chief

The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to claims that Mayor Bass didn't receive any early notification of the weather prior to leaving Ghana. In addition to that, text messages between Bass and County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath were released showing tension between the two over the city's wildfire response.

LOS ANGELES - During her first sit-down TV interview with FOX 11 following the LA wildfires, Mayor Karen Bass said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley did not call to warn her about the weather and high fire risk prior to her leaving the country.

Bass said Crowley and the department didn't take the "normal preparations" for this kind of wind event. Bass told FOX 11 that no advance warnings were given to her prior to leaving for Ghana.

RELATED: Mayor Bass opens up about trip to Ghana during LA fires: 'I felt absolutely terrible'

Fire department responds 

What they're saying:

The fire department responded to the mayor's allegation by releasing a statement that read, "The LAFD followed our standard preparation procedures for the predicted extreme fire weather on January 7th. Additionally, public notifications and media advisories were made while the LAFD coordinated with other city departments and elected officials. We also utilize both traditional and social media, including a notification through Notify L.A. on X on January 6th, 2025. ‘LAFD Extreme Fire Danger with dangerous winds in L.A. mountains, foothills and valleys. Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon.’ in which the local elected officials are included on the distribution list."

The mayor's own X account put out an information warning on January 6, despite the mayor leaving several days before. 

Mayor Bass addresses water crisis during LA wildfires

Mayor Karen Bass spoke to FOX 11 about the city's wildfire response and why water hydrants ran dry during the firefight.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAFD chief says budget cuts hindered response to California fires

The backstory:

Bass was heavily criticized for being out of the country when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Jan. 7. She was in Ghana as part of a four-member U.S. delegation sent by President Joe Biden to attend the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as that nation's president.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Mayor Bass admits Ghana trip before wildfires was a mistake

Bass returned to Los Angeles the day after the fires erupted, but City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, acting as mayor, had to sign the proclamation of a local emergency issued by Bass.

Mayor Bass says she wasn't given warning on weather prior to Ghana trip

"I felt absolutely terrible not being here for my city," LA Mayor Karen Bass told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson during a sit-down interview addressing her trip to Ghana as the wildfires broke out. She said she wasn't given any early warnings about the weather prior to her leaving the country.

Text messages express frustration 

In addition to the strained relationship between the mayor and the fire department, new text messages obtained by the LA Times suggest tension between Bass and LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. 

Horvath, who represents the Pacific Palisades, has been leading the county's wildfire recovery effort. Two weeks after the wildfire started, Horvath texted Mayor Bass expressing frustration with a splintered response from the city and county.

LA County gives wildfire recovery update

15 primary debris crews continue to remove debris from damaged properties in the Eaton and Palisades fire impact areas. Officials said over 80 teams have performed site hazard inspections and are "making great progress," officials said.

The text message read, "You asked us to lay off the daily pressers. We did. We asked you to join us for this announcement tomorrow. No response. Now we hear you're doing one without us today when we are in lead role at your dept's request. Doesn't feel very ‘locked arms’ to me."

During a press briefing Feb. 19, Horvath said she discussed the text messages with the mayor and agreered the situation could have been handled better. She said they are focused on moving forward and making sure residents are being helped in the recovery process. 

FOX 11 reached out to the mayor's office for a response to the text messages, but have yet to hear back. 

The Source 

  • Information for this story came from an interview FOX 11 did with Mayor Karen Bass on February 18. Statements were also provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department and Lindsey Horvath during a media briefing on February 19. 

WildfiresKaren Bass