Mayor Bass opens up about trip to Ghana during LA fires; “I felt absolutely terrible"

"I felt absolutely terrible not being here for my city," LA Mayor Karen Bass told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson as she opened up during her first sit-down TV interview since the Palisades Fire erupted.

"When I say it was a mistake, absolutely. The idea that I was not present was very painful."

The backstory:

Bass was heavily criticized for being out of the country when the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out on Jan. 7. She was in Ghana as part of a four-member U.S. delegation sent by President Joe Biden to attend the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as that nation's president.

Bass returned to Los Angeles the day after the fires erupted, but City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, acting as mayor, had to sign the proclamation of a local emergency issued by Bass.

What they're saying:

"The White House called and asked me if I would represent the president. I said yes. It was going to be a very, very short trip, over a weekend and two business days," she explained.

The mayor says LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley did not call to warn her in advance of the trip and didn't do the "normal preparations" for this kind of wind event. Bass told FOX 11 that no advance warnings were given to her prior to leaving.

"That type of preparation didn't happen. If that had. I wouldn't have even gone to San Diego, let alone leave the country."

She said it's not clear why she never got any advance notice of the significant wind event.

What's next:

Bass said it could take three to five years to rebuild the Pacific Palisades.

She appointed Steve Soboroff to lead the rebuilding efforts. Soboroff recently faced backlash over a $500,000 salary for three months of work. He later refused to take the money and agreed to work for free.

Bass' plans for re-election

Despite facing mounting criticism during the LA wildfires, Bass says she still plans to run for re-election in 2026.

"It is my responsibility to disprove that. It is my responsibility to prove that I can lead, and I am the rebuilding and the recovery process," Bass stated.

A Change.org petition demanding the resignation of Bass garnered thousands of signatures.

Calls for Mayor Bass’ resignation intensified after Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said budget cuts hindered the department’s wildfire response.