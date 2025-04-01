These 3 LA events could cause a Tuesday traffic nightmare

If you plan on being in Los Angeles Tuesday night, get ready for a possible traffic nightmare due to three events happening around the same time within a five-mile radius of one another.

All three events start between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. - so brace for the worst in the hours leading up to these events.

First up is Dodger Stadium as the boys in blue take on the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m., so parking gates open about two hours before that. That means you can expect the 5, 110, 101, and 2 freeways to be affected.

Twenty minutes later, the Kings battle the Jets at the Crypto.com Arena. Doors open an hour and a half before the puck drops, so expect traffic on the 510, 110, and 101 freeways tonight.

Finally, the We Heart LA Concert is happening at the Hollywood Bowl beginning at 8 p.m. First responders and people directly impacted by the wildfires have claimed all the free tickets for the event. The 101, 134, 110, and 2 freeways will be affected.

So plan accordingly - or avoid the area altogether if possible.