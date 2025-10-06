Former LA deputy mayor sentenced to probation for reporting fake bomb threat at City Hall

The Brief Former LA Deputy Mayor Brian Williams was sentenced to community service and fined $5,000 for reporting a fake bomb threat at LA City Hall. Williams had told city officials, including Mayor Bass, that he received reports of a bomb threat on his phone. However, officials say he placed the call himself. Prosecutors said he was suffering from "stress and anxiety" when he called in the threat.



A former Los Angeles deputy mayor who admitted to reporting a fake bomb threat to City Hall last year was sentenced Monday to community service and fined $5,000.

What we know:

Brian Williams, 61, of Pasadena was ordered to complete 50 hours of community work and to pay the fine during a year of federal probation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He pleaded guilty in June to a single federal count of making "threats regarding fire and explosives."

According to Williams' plea agreement, on Oct. 3, 2024, while serving as Mayor Karen Bass' deputy mayor of public safety, he called the Los Angeles Police Department's chief of staff, falsely claiming he had just received a bomb threat to City Hall on his city-issued phone from an unknown man.

"Mr. Williams, the former deputy mayor of public safety for Los Angeles, not only betrayed the residents of Los Angeles, but responding officers, and the integrity of the office itself, by fabricating a bomb threat," Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles bureau, said when Williams pleaded guilty.

"Government officials are held to a heightened standard as we rely on them to safeguard the city. I'm relieved that Mr. Williams has taken responsibility for his inexplicable actions."

Bomb threat reported to City Hall

About 10 minutes later, Williams sent a text message to Bass and several high-ranking city officials and falsely reported, "Bomb threat: I received phone call on my city cell at 10:48 am this morning. The male caller stated that `he was tired of the city support of Israel, and he has decided to place a bomb in City Hall. It might be in the rotunda.' I immediately contacted the chief of staff of LAPD, they are going to send a number of officers over to do a search of the building and to determine if anyone else received a threat."

Williams admitted he then sent additional text messages to Bass and other city officials stating, "At this time, there is no need for us to evacuate the building, I'm meeting with the threat management officers within the next 10 minutes. In light of the Jewish holidays, we are taking this (threat) a little more seriously. I will keep you posted."

LAPD officers responded to City Hall to investigate the threat Williams reported. Police searched the building and did not locate any suspicious packages or devices. Williams described to police the threatening call he claimed to have received, showed them the record of an incoming call that appeared as a blocked number on his city-issued phone and said it was the unknown man who conveyed the threat.

However, federal prosecutors said that Williams had placed the call himself from his personal cell.

At no time did Williams intend to carry out the threat, his plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court states.

Prosecutors said in a memo filed with the court that Williams was suffering from "stress and anxiety" when he called in the threat.

Deputy mayor placed on leave

Williams quietly retired from city government in April and prior to that, when the FBI began an investigation into the bomb threat, he was placed on administrative leave.

Williams joined Bass' office in March 2023. He was tasked with working closely with critical safety departments such as police, fire, Los Angeles World Airports police and emergency. Prior to his appointment, Williams served for seven years as the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission.