LA County to lift mask mandate for workers in health care settings Aug. 11

Starting Friday, healthcare workers across Los Angeles County will no longer be required to mask up in hospitals.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the county's mask mandate for employees in health care settings will end – effective Friday, August 11.

The order was put in place in April and was set to be reconsidered later in the year, but LA County Public Health decided to end the policy as early as the end of this week.

LA County Public Health did not give a specific reason for Thursday's decision.

The decision comes as the county saw a slight increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.