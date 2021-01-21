LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants parole denied for convicted child rapist

Hours after FOX 11 spoke with two siblings who are rape survivors, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is taking action to make sure the suspect who attacked the two victims won't be eligible for parole.

On Wednesday, FOX 11 spoke with a woman who was raped and assaulted when she was six years old and her adult-aged brother, who was targeted by the same suspect when he was eight. Both told FOX 11's Bill Melugin that the convicted suspect, Ruben Beltran, was a family friend and that he took advantage of their trust.

"God, I was so young," the sister previously told FOX 11. "I was probably five or six, my parents had just been divorced when I was three or four, and [Beltran] moved in to 'help repair the home,' and so quickly after that, he just changed and turned into a manipulative monster."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Prosecutors barred from attending serial child rapist’s parole hearing under Gascón reforms

Beltran has been imprisoned since 2004, serving a sentence of 15 years to life after he was convicted of sexual assault of a child with intent to commit sodomy by force or fear. But on Wednesday, a report from FOX 11's Bill Melugin revealed that the deputy district attorneys who successfully prosecuted the case against Beltran will be barred from attending the pedophile's upcoming parole hearing, all because of LA County District Attorney George Gascón’s reforms.

After watching Melugin's report, Barger sent a letter to the Parole Board, urging them to deny parole for Beltran.

Below is a letter sent by Barger:

In addition, Barger sent a separate letter to Gascón asking for a "thorough review" of his parole-hearing policy.

Below is a letter Barger sent to the LA County DA:

