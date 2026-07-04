LA County announces July 4th crackdown on street takeovers

The Brief LA County law enforcement is launching a major crackdown on illegal street takeovers over the holiday weekend. Drivers, organizers, and social media promoters face increased penalties, including fines of up to $1,000. The enforcement follows a deadly shooting at a Carson takeover and significant property damage in Gardena and South LA.



Los Angeles County officials issued a stern warning Friday, announcing that law enforcement agencies will heavily step up enforcement against illegal street takeovers during the Independence Day weekend, with participants facing fines of up to $1,000.

What we know:

County officials stated that drivers, organizers, and individuals who promote illegal street takeovers on social media can all face penalties under recently increased fines aimed at curbing these dangerous gatherings.

This enforcement push comes immediately after a series of chaotic incidents last Sunday.

In Carson, a shooting at an illegal takeover left one person dead and six others injured. Meanwhile, a takeover in Gardena blocked residents from entering their homes, and another in South Los Angeles resulted in multiple vehicles being destroyed, including a stolen vehicle that caught fire.

Despite the recent violence, county data reveals that street takeovers in unincorporated areas and contract cities have actually declined.

Based on data from the first three months of each year, takeovers dropped 33% between 2024 and 2025, and 53% between 2024 and 2026.

What they're saying:

Officials are taking a zero-tolerance stance ahead of the holiday.

"No one should have to fear for their safety or risk losing their life because of these reckless and entirely preventable events," Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said in a statement. "As we head into the holiday weekend and the busy summer season, our message is clear: if you choose to participate in, organize or promote an illegal street takeover you will be held accountable."

Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed that deputies will be out in full force.

"Street takeovers are not a victimless crime, they are dangerous, illegal, and will not be tolerated in our communities," Luna said. "Our deputies will continue to take decisive enforcement action against those who participate in or facilitate these reckless events."

What you can do:

Officials are urging the public to play an active role in keeping neighborhoods safe.

Anyone who witnesses or has information regarding an upcoming or active illegal street takeover is asked to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency.