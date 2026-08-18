LA County reopens public housing waiting lists for 16 properties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County residents can apply for public housing spots across 16 properties, including senior and family locations, before deadlines close in September.
What we know:
Registration is currently open for 16 site-based public housing waiting lists managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), which owns and operates 3,229 public and affordable housing units at 68 properties serving more than 6,650 residents.
The open locations consist of 10 elderly-designated properties:
- Carmelitos Senior in Long Beach
- Rosas/Herbert Senior in East Los Angeles
- Palm Senior and West Knoll Senior in West Hollywood
- Marina Manor Senior in Marina del Rey
- Foothill Villa Senior in La Crescenta
- Orchard Arms Senior in Valencia
- Francisquito Villa Senior in La Puente
- Whittier Manor Senior in Whittier
- South Bay Gardens Senior in South Los Angeles
The following six general-occupancy family sites are also open for applications:
- Carmelitos Family in Long Beach
- Harbor Hills Family in Lomita
- East County Family in East Los Angeles
- Santa Monica Family in Santa Monica
- Quartz Hill Family in Quartz Hill
- South Scattered Sites in South Los Angeles.
For the senior properties, an eligible elderly household is defined as one where the head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is at least 62 years old, or multiple seniors living together, including those with live-in aides.
Public housing residents pay no more than 30% of their adjusted monthly gross income toward rent, and smoking is strictly prohibited on the grounds and inside units at all LACDA developments.
As units become available, applicants will be chosen based on applicable preferences followed by the date and time of registration; however, officials caution that applicants who reject an offered unit will be removed from all other waiting lists they selected.
What we don't know:
The agency has not disclosed the exact number of housing units currently available across the 16 properties, nor the estimated wait times for applicants once registered.
What's next:
Smaller waiting lists will close early as soon as 1,000 applications are received for that specific site.
All remaining open lists will close on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
What you can do:
Interested residents can register online at harp.lacda.org/ex/NewApp.aspx or apply by phone at 626-586-1522.
Details on property addresses, bedroom counts, and amenities can be found at lacda.org.
The Source: This report is based directly on official public housing statements and program rules provided by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).