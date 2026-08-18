LA County reopens public housing waiting lists for 16 properties

The Brief Los Angeles County has reopened registration for 16 public housing waiting lists until Sept. 16 at 5 p.m., though smaller lists will close after reaching 1,000 applications. The open spots include 10 properties designated for elderly residents (ages 62+) and six family properties, while the general Section 8 waiting list remains closed. Selected applicants pay no more than 30% of their income for rent, but rejecting an offered unit will result in removal from all selected waiting lists.



Los Angeles County residents can apply for public housing spots across 16 properties, including senior and family locations, before deadlines close in September.

What we know:

Registration is currently open for 16 site-based public housing waiting lists managed by the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), which owns and operates 3,229 public and affordable housing units at 68 properties serving more than 6,650 residents.

The open locations consist of 10 elderly-designated properties:

Carmelitos Senior in Long Beach

Rosas/Herbert Senior in East Los Angeles

Palm Senior and West Knoll Senior in West Hollywood

Marina Manor Senior in Marina del Rey

Foothill Villa Senior in La Crescenta

Orchard Arms Senior in Valencia

Francisquito Villa Senior in La Puente

Whittier Manor Senior in Whittier

South Bay Gardens Senior in South Los Angeles

The following six general-occupancy family sites are also open for applications:

Carmelitos Family in Long Beach

Harbor Hills Family in Lomita

East County Family in East Los Angeles

Santa Monica Family in Santa Monica

Quartz Hill Family in Quartz Hill

South Scattered Sites in South Los Angeles.

For the senior properties, an eligible elderly household is defined as one where the head, co-head, spouse, or sole member is at least 62 years old, or multiple seniors living together, including those with live-in aides.

Public housing residents pay no more than 30% of their adjusted monthly gross income toward rent, and smoking is strictly prohibited on the grounds and inside units at all LACDA developments.

As units become available, applicants will be chosen based on applicable preferences followed by the date and time of registration; however, officials caution that applicants who reject an offered unit will be removed from all other waiting lists they selected.

What we don't know:

The agency has not disclosed the exact number of housing units currently available across the 16 properties, nor the estimated wait times for applicants once registered.

What's next:

Smaller waiting lists will close early as soon as 1,000 applications are received for that specific site.

All remaining open lists will close on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

What you can do:

Interested residents can register online at harp.lacda.org/ex/NewApp.aspx or apply by phone at 626-586-1522.

Details on property addresses, bedroom counts, and amenities can be found at lacda.org.