A deputy shot a man near the Whittier Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 4:09 p.m. in the 7300 block of Painter Avenue, near Mar Vista Street, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Ortiz said.

This is a developing story

