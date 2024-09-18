LA County Sheriff formally bans deputy gangs

Seeking to address an issue that has long dogged the agency, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced a department policy Wednesday formally banning so-called deputy gangs or cliques.

"Our employees are dedicated professionals who maintain the highest standards of integrity and service," Luna said in a statement. "While I recognize the issue of law enforcement gangs has only involved a small fraction of the department, I also acknowledge that this long-standing issue must be addressed appropriately to maintain the community's trust in us. The tireless efforts of our team to move the culture forward, strengthen our reputation, and eliminate any lingering shadows of mistrust are crucial to our public safety mission."

Allegations of often-violent collections of deputy organizations within the department have led to various lawsuits over the years, some by department members claiming to have been discriminated against or even physically assaulted for failing to join or submit to internal gangs' influence.

Department critics have alleged that such gangs have led to increased violence by deputies against Black and Hispanic residents.

Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva long downplayed the existence or influence of such organizations, although he conceded during a January meeting of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission that some "subgroups" did operate within the agency. He denied they were violent gang-like organizations, likening them instead to "softball teams."

Villanueva long challenged county leaders and critics to identify any deputies who were active members of a so-called deputy gang, saying years of investigations failed to turn up any proof of their existence.

But critics have alleged long-standing gangs do exist within the agency, with members sporting tattoos announcing their allegiance to groups with names such as the Cavemen, Executioners or Banditos.

The issue gained attention following a 2018 brawl among off-duty deputies at a party in East Los Angeles, purported to have been a a group of Bandito deputies attacking younger deputies who were unaffiliated with the gang.

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this year that a 2022 fight between off-duty deputies and a group of teenagers outside a Montclair bowling alley involved a pair of department members who allegedly admitted having tattoos linking them to a group known as the Industry Indians, a clique based in the Industry sheriff's station.

A report released by the Civilian Oversight Commission last year suggested that at least a half-dozen deputy gangs or cliques were active in the department, with their activities leading to more than $55 million in legal damages against the agency.

According to the sheriff's department, the policy unveiled Wednesday specifically bars participation in a law enforcement gang and soliciting others to become members of such a gang. It also bars deputies from being members of any hate group.

The policy also requires department members to take part in any investigations in alleged prohibited activities. It also notes that criminal allegations may be referred to prosecutors, and allegations of participation with any banned internal gangs will be referred to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, which could lead to a suspension or revocation of a deputy's certification.

Department officials said the policy was developed in consultation with various oversight bodies, and through negotiations with labor organizations.