LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has COVID-19, his department confirms with FOX 11.

As of Tuesday night, it is unknown where Villanueva got the virus or where the Sheriff believes he may have contracted it.

The department confirms Villanueva is vaccinated. However, the department did not specify if he is boosted.

The news of Villanueva's COVID-19 diagnosis comes months after the Sheriff and LA County leaders clashed over the enforcement of the vaccine mandate. For months, Villanueva had publicly refused to fire unvaccinated employees from his department before the LA County Board of Supervisors decided in April to let the county leaders make the decision to enforce the vaccine mandate, not the Sheriff.

This November, Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in the incumbent's bid to keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff.