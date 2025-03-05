LA County sales tax rate increase goes into effect April 1

The Brief Los Angeles County will see a sales tax increase from 10.25% to 10.50% starting April 1. The change is due to a Los Angeles County-wide tax increase approved by voters in 2024. Measure A repeals the previous Measure H tax.



Beginning April 1, residents and businesses in Los Angeles County will be paying a higher sales tax rate.

The sales tax rate will increase from 10.25% to 10.50% due to a Los Angeles County adjustment.

What we know:

The increase is a result of Measure A, the Los Angeles County Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Ordinance, approved by voters in November 2024.

This measure imposes a countywide one-half percent (0.50%) sales tax on every $1 of goods sold in LA County.

It aims to support homeownership, provide rental assistance, and fund various services for vulnerable populations, including mental health and addiction treatment.

The backstory:

Measure A replaces the Measure H countywide sales tax, resulting in a net increase of one-quarter percent (0.25%) on all taxable sales in Los Angeles County.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has issued a Special Notice regarding the new tax rates, available on their

Why you should care:

The sales tax increase will impact consumers and businesses in LA County, affecting the cost of goods and services.

The additional revenue generated by Measure A is intended to address critical social issues, including homelessness and affordable housing, benefiting the broader community.

What's next:

Residents and businesses are encouraged to review the Special Notice from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration for detailed information on the tax rate change.

The county will continue to monitor the impact of Measure A on local services and funding.