Push to expand COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 65 and older in LA County

Los Angeles County continued to make vaccinating health care workers and first responders against COVID-19 its first priority but two supervisors have called for the process to be quickly expanded to include people age 65 and older.

"Governor (Gavin) Newsom has encouraged all counties to open up vaccination appointments," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "L.A. County needs to follow the state's lead without further delay."

Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger called on the county to begin vaccinating people 65 and older as soon as possible because they make up more than 70% of COVID-19-related fatalities.

"Efficient and effective distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and communities is the most critical hurdle in our ability to recover from this virus," Barger said.

Advertisement

In accordance with California guidelines, the county continues to prioritize health care workers as mandated in Phase 1A, but "expects to complete this phase in the coming weeks given the size and scope of the region," Barger said.

