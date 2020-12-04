LA County reports single-day record of new cases for third time in four days

article

Los Angeles County once again set a single-day record of new coronavirus cases, this time just under 9,000.

Friday's new numbers mark the third time in four days the county broke its previous record for new COVID-19 case. Below are the numbers of new coronavirus cases, according to LA County Public Health's dashboard:

Monday, November 30: 5,150

Tuesday, December 1: 7,593

Wednesday, December 2: 5,987

Thursday, December 3: 7,854

Friday, December 4: 8,860

The county's health department also reports 2,668 people are currently hospitalized and 60 new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The new numbers come as all of Southern California try to avoid falling below the 15% ICU capacity threshold that would place the region in Governor Gavin Newsom's new stay-at-home order. As of Thursday, the Southern California region's ICU capacity is at 20.6%, according to the state's health department.

Should the region meet or go below that 15% threshold, bars, wineries, personal services like hair salons and barbershops will all be forced to shut down.

On top of the fear of being under a state-mandated stay-at-home order, Los Angeles County is under the county's safer-at-home order and under an outdoor dining ban.

As of Friday, all restaurants in the county are limited to takeout and delivery options. Pasadena can still provide outdoor dining since the city follows its own health department.

