LA County reports 5,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 4 new cases of MIS-C in kids

Although the rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines appear to show a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, new numbers from Los Angeles County Public Health -- on the other hand -- show the grim reality of Southern California being nowhere close to escaping the said tunnel.

On Friday, LA County Public Health reports 5,100 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19. In addition to the hospitalizations, the county reported 16,504 new cases and 96 new deaths from the virus.

Since Monday, LA County has reported more than 71,000 new cases, health officials say. To date, the county's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 8,757.

Health officials also reported four new cases of MIS-C in children in LA County, bringing the total up to 49 children. The current death toll related to MIS-C in children stands at 1, according to the county. MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19.

As of Saturday, the Southern California region is currently under Governor Gavin Newsom's strict stay-at-home order after SoCal's ICU capacity dropped below the 15% threshold necessary to trigger the state order earlier in the month.

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with "critical infrastructure" and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

