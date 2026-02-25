FOX 11 Exclusive: Copper wire thefts leave Los Angeles streets dark as police track growing trend

The Brief LAPD continues to deal with the growing crime trend of thieves stealing copper wiring from city streetlights. Police say they routinely find stolen copper hidden in abandoned buildings or near homeless encampments. Repairing a single damaged streetlight can cost about $2,000.



A surge in copper wire thefts is knocking out streetlights across wide stretches of the city, leaving neighborhoods in the dark and raising safety concerns, according to police.

Dig deeper:

During a nighttime ride-along with the Los Angeles Police Department, FOX 11 witnessed officers inspecting damaged poles and stripped wiring in multiple locations. In one case, a light pole that had been gutted of copper wiring was being used as a power source, with extension cords running from the pole to a nearby encampment.

"It makes it very hard to say this is a safe environment," said Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, who said officers routinely find stolen copper hidden in abandoned buildings or near homeless encampments.

Police say thieves can remove wiring from a single pole in minutes, but repairs can take months or even years, depending on damage and resources.

Lack of resources disbands LAPD's special task force

Hamilton said the department previously had a specialized unit dedicated to metal theft investigations, but it was disbanded after staffing shortages and budget cuts. Officers still investigate cases, he said, but now juggle other assignments.

"We had an actual unit that did actual metal theft investigations citywide," said Hamilton. "About 2 years ago, the last person from that unit retired and we had to shutter that unit because of lack of resources."

Local perspective:

Residents near the 6th Street Bridge and other affected areas say dark streets make them feel unsafe and can attract crime. City officials have discussed replacing copper-based lighting systems with solar-powered alternatives to make theft less profitable, though police warn the crimes may continue if penalties remain low compared with the value of stolen metal.

RELATED:

"When the money you get from stealing those items and recycling them exceeds those consequences, you’re going to see that activity continue," said Hamilton.

Officials estimate repairing a single damaged streetlight can cost about $2,000, while restoring lighting to major structures like the 6th Street Bridge can cost millions.