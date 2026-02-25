74% of fire-impacted Altadena rentals show no rebuilding activity, study finds

The Brief A new UCLA analysis finds 74% of rental units within the Eaton Fire perimeter show no public record of rebuilding permits, sales, or active listings. Renters say recovery has been slow and costly, with some paying for temporary housing while still covering rent on fire-damaged units. Los Angeles County is offering up to six months of rent debt relief.



Most fire-impacted Altadena rental housing shows no rebuilding activity, according to new UCLA research.

The analysis shows 74% of identified rental units within the fire perimeter remain on properties with no public record of things like rebuilding permits, sales, or active listings.

What they're saying:

"I lost everything," said Rose Robinson, who had been living in a rental unit in Altadena prior to the Eaton Fire.

Rose, the niece of Jackie Robinson and daughter of Mack Robinson, an Olympic track star, says she lost everything in the fire, including family photos, and memorabilia from her father and uncle.

"I still have anxiety and trouble breathing, and therapy, it's just a lot, it's hard for renters," Robinson said.

Rose, like many tenants, thought there would be more progress towards the rebuild by now. She says its hard for tenants to find affordable housing.

"The prices are just too much, they're charging a thousand dollars more than what the property is worth, it's not fair," said Robinson.

Some Altadena tenants, like Gil Barel, are paying rent for temporary housing and paying rent for their fire-damaged unit.

"I am afraid I will be evicted if I don't pay rent and I know that I cannot pay anything around the current prices," she said.

Local perspective:

Los Angeles County is reminding people about the Emergency Rent Relief Program.

The program allows landlords and tenants impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires to qualify for up to six months of rent debt covered. Some tenants say while there is some funding opportunities for renters, there needs to be more support overall for tenants that are displaced.

"The focus keeps on being for homeowners for some reason and renters are largely left out," said Barel.