LA County reports 1st local dengue case of 2025

The Brief Los Angeles County has confirmed its first locally acquired case of dengue fever of the 2025 season in a San Gabriel Valley resident. The patient, who did not travel to an area with endemic dengue, is currently recovering. Health officials are urging the public to take preventative measures, such as removing standing water and using insect repellent, to prevent further spread.



Los Angeles County has confirmed its first locally acquired case of dengue fever of the 2025 season.

What we know:

The county’s Department of Public Health reported that an unidentified San Gabriel Valley resident developed symptoms of dengue fever in late September.

The individual did not travel to an area where the virus is endemic, indicating the infection was acquired locally.

The patient is recovering from the illness.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness transmitted primarily by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. In rare, severe cases, the illness can cause shock and organ impairment.

The backstory:

The case marks the first locally acquired infection of the 2025 mosquito season.

Last year, the Department of Public Health reported a total of 14 locally acquired dengue cases in Los Angeles County. Before that, such infections were considered "extremely rare" in the region.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County health officials released a statement, saying, "while the potential risk for widespread dengue virus transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, this case highlights the presence of infected mosquitoes locally and underscores the importance of preventive measures to control the spread of this virus."

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, emphasized the preventable nature of the illness. "Dengue is preventable, and community action is our strongest defense," he said in a statement. "Preventing mosquito bites and mosquito breeding is the best way stop local transmission of dengue."

What you can do:

Health officials are urging residents to take simple preventative measures to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites.

Steps include:

Use insect repellent on you and your family Remove items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and breed Use, install, or repair window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home