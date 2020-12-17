LA County reports 14,418 new COVID-19 cases, SoCal’s ICU capacity at zero percent

Southern California's road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues to look bleak as Los Angeles County reports more than 14,000 new cases of the virus.

The Los Angeles County Public Health reports 14,418 new COVID-19 cases and 102 new deaths, raising the county's death toll to 8,664. To date, the county reports a total of 580,325 total COVID-19 cases.

The county also reports current hospitalization of 4,864, with 20% of the patients in ICU. According to the state, the Southern California region is at 0% ICU capacity.

The region is currently under Governor Gavin Newsom's strict stay-at-home order after SoCal's ICU capacity dropped below the 15% threshold necessary to trigger the state order earlier in the month.

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be forced to close:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with "critical infrastructure" and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

