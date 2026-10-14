Dangerous Santa Ana winds trigger Red Flag Warnings across LA County

The Brief Strong Santa Ana winds gusting up to 70 mph and low humidity levels have triggered Red Flag Warnings and Heat Advisories across Los Angeles County from Thursday through Friday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department has pre-positioned extra personnel, ground, and aerial assets, while the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center are activating to coordinate regional public safety response. Southern California Edison is considering Public Safety Power Shutoffs for over 37,700 customers, with notifications already issued in high-risk areas including Malibu’s Merlin circuit.



Los Angeles County public safety officials are warning residents to prepare for extreme fire weather, triple-digit potential heat, and potential power disruptions as strong Santa Ana winds move across the region this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the county starting Thursday morning, warning that low humidity and powerful wind gusts will create conditions capable of producing rapid wildfire spread.

What we know:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday across significant portions of Los Angeles County, including the San Gabriel Mountains, the Santa Monica Mountains, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, and San Gabriel valleys, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts in mountain areas are expected to reach between 60 and 70 mph, while coastal and valley areas face gusts ranging from 35 to 55 mph. Relative humidity levels are projected to drop between 5% and 20%, drying out vegetation across the region.

At the same time, high temperatures will rise sharply into the upper 80s and mid-90s, triggering Heat Advisories from Thursday morning through Saturday across coastal and inland areas.

Local perspective:

In response, local public safety agencies are taking proactive measures.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has deployed pre-positioned firefighters, ground equipment, and aircraft across high-risk zones.

The county's Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will activate Thursday morning to manage inter-agency coordination and keep the public updated.

Additionally, Southern California Edison is tracking weather conditions and evaluating Public Safety Power Shutoffs for tens of thousands of customers to prevent electrical lines from sparking fires.

In Malibu, SCE has already issued advance notices regarding possible imminent shutoffs for specific circuits.

What we don't know:

It's uncertain exactly how many residents will experience utility-initiated power shutoffs or unplanned wind-related outages over the course of the event.

While tens of thousands of customers are currently under consideration for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, final decisions depend on real-time wind speeds and local environmental conditions.

Officials also do not yet know whether extreme fire weather conditions will extend past Friday night into Saturday evening for the most wind-prone mountain and valley corridors.

Timeline:

Rising temperatures and breezy conditions begin Wednesday before the peak wind event arrives on Thursday.

The Red Flag Warning officially takes effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, coinciding with the activation of the Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center.

Peak wind gusts and falling humidity levels are expected from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

The Red Flag Warning is currently scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. Friday, though elevated fire danger and warm conditions may linger into Saturday afternoon.

A broader cooling trend across Southern California is expected to begin early next week.

What they're saying:

"As Los Angeles County prepares for the upcoming Red Flag Warning, the safety of our communities and our personnel remains our highest priority," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is taking proactive steps to ensure we are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergencies that may arise. Through heightened monitoring, close coordination with our law enforcement partners throughout the region, and strategic staffing, we are ensuring our personnel and resources are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies. We urge residents to remain vigilant, stay informed, have an emergency plan and follow the guidance of public safety officials. Preparedness and collaboration are essential to keeping our communities safe."

"The January 2025 wildfires underscored the importance of early coordination, clear public information and planning for people who need additional assistance," said Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. "We are activating the EOC and Joint Information Center ahead of the forecast's peak winds to support those priorities. Our responsibility is to coordinate the county's response and provide actionable information. Residents can help protect themselves and their neighbors by preparing now, staying informed and being ready to evacuate."

What's next:

Public safety agencies will monitor weather feeds and wind monitoring stations continuously throughout Thursday and Friday.

Southern California Edison will issue ongoing updates directly to customers regarding the status of Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Fire crews and aerial response units will remain on high alert in pre-positioned locations until wind speeds drop and humidity levels begin to recover over the weekend.

What you can do:

Residents living in or near wildland interface areas should identify their evacuation zones and review their household emergency plans. It's also advised to charge cell phones and backup electronic devices immediately, secure loose outdoor items, and keep vehicles fueled.

Property owners should exercise extreme caution with any equipment or activity that could generate outdoor sparks. In the event of a power outage, residents using electrically powered medical equipment should have secondary power plans ready.

Updated information regarding local heat cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat/.