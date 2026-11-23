The Brief A patron at the Mid-City Planet Fitness off Venice Boulevard says he was the victim of a hate crime after a man waited outside the facility and attacked him Saturday morning. Cellphone video captured by a witness shows the confrontation in the parking lot; the victim, identified only as Fernando, says he had been complaining to gym managers for nearly a year about sexual, homophobic remarks from the man and has now left town out of fear. Witness accounts indicate gym managers initially declined to view the video because the altercation happened in the parking lot, while a Planet Fitness spokesperson tells FOX 11 the company takes the altercation seriously and is reviewing the incident with the local franchise owner.



A patron of the Mid-City Planet Fitness says he was the victim of a hate crime.

Video shot outside the gym off Venice Boulevard Saturday morning shows a man waiting for Fernando to walk out and jump him.

What they're saying:

Fernando claims he has been complaining to Planet Fitness managers for close to a year about ongoing harassment from this man, describing it as sexual, homophobic remarks that he says exploded Saturday morning.

"You are gay man, you are gay man and if I whoop your ass this is going to be a hate crime, an LGBT crime," Fernando recalled the man saying.

The encounter in the parking lot was shot by at least one person, who tells FOX 11 he is too afraid to go on camera, but wanted to share the video because he believes Fernando "was attacked." He explained that he overheard the slurs and took out his phone when he saw the man waiting outside for Fernando to walk out. Off camera, the witness says what onlookers initially thought would be a fight turned into more of an attack, with bystanders eventually stepping in to intervene before the man let go.

Fernando says he ran inside afterward, and the witness says he even tried showing Planet Fitness managers the video. He explains that managers said they were not interested because the incident happened in the parking lot, and not inside the facility.

"They tell him that they didn't need the video because they didn't have to do anything about it because the fight wasn't inside the installation of the Planet Fitness, and he was like, 'Yeah, but the parking lot is part of the gym,' they were like, 'No, no,'" Fernando said, confirming what the witness described.

Dig deeper:

Fernando says he went to the nearby LAPD station and filed a report. FOX 11 has reached out to the LAPD to confirm the report and find out how the incident is being investigated.

A Planet Fitness spokesperson released the following statement, "We take Saturday’s altercation involving two members at our club seriously. We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident with the local franchise owner. The safety and well-being of our members and team members is our foremost priority, and the local franchise owner is committed to understanding what happened and taking any additional action warranted by their review."

Fernando says he has left town because he is afraid of the man.

"Next time he is going to stab me and nobody is going to do anything about it," Fernando said.

The man who shot the video also tells FOX 11 he is no longer going to that gym.