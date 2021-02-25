LA County motor deputy killed in traffic collision in Lakewood, sheriff says

article

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was killed Thursday morning during a traffic collision in Lakewood, Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed on Twitter.

The crash happened near the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Paramount Blvd.

"Today, I am saddened to announce that an @LASDHQ motor deputy was killed in a traffic collision this morning near Del Amo blvd and Paramount Blvd," Villanueva wrote on Twitter. "This is all the info I can share at this time. Please be patient as we gather facts. We will hold a news conference soon."

(FOX 11)

The name of the deputy has not been released.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

