Islamic Center of San Diego shooting: Who were the victims?

The Brief Three victims were killed after a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday. Law enforcement also confirmed the two shooters are also deceased. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime at this time.



A shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego has left three people dead, including the two shooters, according to law enforcement.

The victims

What we know:

Law enforcement confirmed three adults were killed after a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.

Law enforcement officers surround the Islamic Center of San Diego after reports of a shooting on May 18, 2026 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

One of the adults who was killed in the shooting is believed to be a security guard who investigators say played a "pivotal role" in preventing the situation from being "much worse."

Sharp Memorial Hospital spokesperson Erica Carlson said one person suffered a non-firearm-related injury, but the hospital did not expect to receive additional patients.

The hospital declined to provide additional details.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, officers with the San Diego Police Department responded to a shooting at San Diego County’s largest mosque.

What they're saying:

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

"We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," his office posted on the social platform X.

Law enforcement confirmed there were two shooters, only identified as an 18-year-old and 17-year-old.

No students, teachers, or school staff were injured in the incident.