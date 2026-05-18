Islamic Center of San Diego shooting: What we know about the suspects

The Brief Police responded Monday to reports of a possible active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont neighborhood. According to San Diego officials, the two suspects are teenagers, believed to be ages 17 and 18. It is believed that the suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Additionally, three victims, all adults, were confirmed deceased. No students or teachers were hurt in the shooting, according to officials.



Law enforcement agencies responded to reports Monday of a possible active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Officials gave an update about the suspect in the shooting at the mosque.

‘Reported active shooter’ in San Diego

What we know:

According to San Diego officials, two suspects in Monday's shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego were confirmed dead.

In an updated press conference Monday afternoon, officials said they received a call from the mother of one of the suspects. She said she believed her son was suicidal and noted that multiple weapons and her vehicle were missing.

She told officials that her son was with a companion, and they were dressed in camouflage.

A note was left; officials did not disclose its contents but said of the case, "There was definitely hate rhetoric that was involved."

The two suspects are teenagers, believed to be ages 17 and 18, and the case is considered to be a hate crime, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference.

It is also believed that the suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police cordon off an area close to the Islamic Center of San Diego after reports of an active shooter on Monday, May 18, 2026 (Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Additionally, three victims, all adults, were confirmed deceased. No students or teachers were hurt in the shooting, according to officials.

One victim was a security guard who was credited with preventing the situation from becoming much worse.

Wahl said authorities continued to review the security guard’s response, but "it’s fair to say his actions were heroic."

"Undoubtedly he saved lives today," Wahl added.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the teenagers or victims.

Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

The backstory:

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

The San Diego Police Department said officers were called out just after noon to the Islamic Center of San Diego along the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue for a "reported active shooter."

Officials said Monday afternoon that the threat at the Islamic center had "been neutralized." In a video posted to Facebook, the Islamic Center also said its students and staff were safe.

Aerial views showed dozens of police cars lined up from the white-domed mosque into the neighborhood.

One image showed officers in khaki pointing rifles down what appeared to be an outdoor passageway near the school of the mosque.

An armed police officer aims a rifle down the hallway Islamic Center of San Diego. May 18, 2026.

Officer Anthony Carrasco said people reported multiple shots at the Islamic Center of San Diego, about 9 miles north of downtown San Diego.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office stated that he was aware of the unfolding situation in the Clairemont neighborhood, and that he was coordinating with local police.

San Diego Mayor Todd Garcia also said on social media that he was aware of the situation and getting updates from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.