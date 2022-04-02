Expand / Collapse search

LA County gas prices see largest dip since April 2020

By CNS Staff
Published 
Gas Prices
City News Service

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 2, 2020, Saturday, dropping below $6 for the first time since March 21.

The average price dropped 2 cents to $5.999 after back-to-back decreases of 1.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 7.1 cents over the past seven days following a 32-day streak of increases totaling $1.283. It is 7.1 cents less than one week ago but $1.071 higher than one month ago and $2.045 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price recorded its largest decrease since at least September 2019, dropping 2.9 cents to $5.947. It has dropped 8 cents over the past seven days, including 1.8 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.277.

SUGGESTED: Corn could be the answer to high gas prices

Despite the recent decreases, the Orange County average price is $1.043 higher than one month ago and $2.013 more than one year ago.

"With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we'll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week," according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

