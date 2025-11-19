LA County reports first flu death of the season

The Brief Los Angeles County confirmed the first flu-related death of the season on Wednesday. The patient was an older, high-risk adult who had not been vaccinated against the flu. Health officials urge everyone over six months old to get the flu vaccine and practice prevention, as activity is expected to rise.



Los Angeles County health officials confirmed the first flu-related death of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Local perspective:

According to the LA County Department of Public Health, the patient was identified only as an "older person" with underlying health conditions.

Officials confirmed the individual had not received a flu vaccination prior to their death.

Health officials noted that flu activity in the area is "currently low." However, they cautioned that this is expected to increase soon as people travel and participate in large gatherings during the holidays.

What they're saying:

Dr. Muntu Davis, county health officer, issued a statement urging immediate public action following the fatality.

"We send our condolences to the family and loved ones of the person we lost. This tragic death reminds us how serious influenza can be. The best protection this season is getting an updated flu vaccine. Protecting yourself also helps keep your community safer," Dr. Davis said.

What you can do:

Health officials strongly recommend flu vaccines for everyone older than six months.

Dr. Davis also advised simple preventative measures.

"You can also reduce your risk by taking simple but powerful steps: wash your hands frequently, stay home and away from others when you feel sick, and wear a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, around people at higher risk, or whenever you have symptoms. These simple steps help slow the spread of flu and protect everyone around you."

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the patient, including their exact age, location within the county, and the exact date of death, were not released by the County Department of Public Health.