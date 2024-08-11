LA County fireman dies in active duty

article

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is mourning the recent death of a firefighter.

Firefighter and paramedic Dustin Roberto died Saturday, LA County Fire said. Officials didn't specify exactly how Roberto died but said it was an active-duty death.

Roberto joined the department nearly five years ago and was assigned to Station 93 in Palmdale.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of FFPM Roberto," fire officials said.