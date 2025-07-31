1,000 more troops sent by Trump being pulled out of Los Angeles

An additional 1,000 National Guard troops are reportedly being pulled out of Los Angeles.

What we know:

According to a report from the New York Times, the Pentagon is scaling back National Guard deployment in Los Angeles. With 1,350 troops released, there is now about 250 left to look after federal staff and property, the New York Times reports.

The Trump administration deployed the National Guard to Southern California back in June 7 in response to the anti-ICE protests happening across the area. The Trump administration made the move back in June 2025 well against the wishes of California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Two weeks prior to the New York Times report, the Pentagon had pulled 2,000 National Guard troops.

What they're saying:

Bass took to social media to declare victory for the Pentagon scaling back National Guard deployment in her city.

"Another win for Los Angeles tonight," Bass wrote on July 30. "1,000 more troops are retreating. We will continue this pressure until all troops are out of L.A."