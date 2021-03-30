LA County deputy identified as person killed in Sunday's Santa Ana Freeway crash

A man killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in East Los Angeles over the weekend was a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, and another deputy also was hurt in the crash, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. Sunday on the northbound freeway at the transition road to the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Jeffrey McKee, 35, of Norco in Riverside County, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the CHP.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of veteran Deputy Jeffrey McKee, who lost his life due to injuries received during a traffic collision Sunday morning," the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs said in a statement Tuesday morning.

"Deputy McKee joined the Sheriff's Department in 2006," the ALADS continued. "He was driving home from work at Inmate Reception Center when he was involved in a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of the Northbound 5 and 710 freeways.

"Veteran Deputy Norman Anpree, who was also on his way home after working his shift ... was involved in the same collision. Deputy Anpree was severely injured and subsequently transported to the hospital. The multi- vehicle collision was apparently caused by a detached tire from a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction."

A GoFundMe account established by the ALADS C.A.R.E.S. Foundation will support the families of the two deputies.

