LA County deputy identified as being at US Capitol

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says one of his deputies was identified as being at the US Capitol at the time of the riot.

Sheriff Villanueva says once he learned about the deputy he passed along the information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The name of the deputy has not been released.

It was not made clear if that deputy was involved in any of the violence. As of now, the sheriff’s department is only aware of one deputy being present.



This is a developing story

