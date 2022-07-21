LA County deputy rushed to hospital after suspected fentanyl exposure while responding to scene

A Los Angeles County deputy was rushed to the hospital after a fentanyl scare.

Emergency crews responded to a call near the intersection of Strathmore Avenue and Garvey Avenue, just blocks away from the 10 Freeway in the Rosemead area, late Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was exposed to a substance – likely fentanyl – while responded to a crime scene in the area.

Three people were taken into custody from the scene. Officials did not say what they were wanted for in the first place. One of the suspects from the scene may have also been exposed to fentanyl, LASD said. It is unknown what ended up happening to that suspect.

SkyFOX was over the scene where law enforcement officers were scanning the car's trunk. Officials did not specify if that's where the fentanyl was found.

As of 10:30 p.m., LASD said the deputy is breathing and recovering at the hospital.