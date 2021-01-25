LA County deputy dies of COVID-19 complications

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Monday, LASD announced deputy Santiago Carillo has died from COVID-19 complications.

LASD said Carillo as a 14-year veteran and was assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

"We are grateful for his service to LA County. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," LASD said in a social media post.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.