LA County deputy slams woman to ground outside Lancaster grocery store in cell phone video

Shocking cell phone video shows the moments where a Los Angeles County deputy slams a woman into the ground and keeps her down outside a grocery store in Lancaster.

The woman who took the video, Lisa Michelle Garrett, says she used to work in security. So when she saw several loss-prevention officers escort a couple out of WinCo Foods, she started rolling the camera.

A woman in the video starts recording the entire confrontation between the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and the man she was with. The woman starts screaming about rights in the cell phone video and a deputy with LASD starts approaching her.

The deputy then threw the woman into the ground and used spray to her face.

Garrett, who recorded the incident, said the woman in the video was saying "I can't breathe."

It's not clear from the cell phone video if the deputy's knee was on her neck or back.

Karen Laser, a user-of-force expert, said the video doesn't show what happened before or what deputies were told about the couple. She also said it's tough to jump to conclusions just off the one viral video.

"There's always two sides of the story and sometimes three and four," Laser said.

As of Monday night, officials have not released the identities of the deputy who threw the woman down as well as the couple seen in the video.

"I'd like some justice for that couple," Garrett said. "I don't know who they are."